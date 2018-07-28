First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic opened at $88.66 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.