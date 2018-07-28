First Merchants Co. (FRME) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Merchants by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

FRME opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.09%. analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Kawiecki sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $26,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $2,672 and sold 6,147 shares valued at $274,503. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.