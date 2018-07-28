First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 6,596 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Berry Global Group opened at $48.50 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

