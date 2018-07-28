First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners set a $93.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE TGT opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.