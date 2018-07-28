First Interstate Bank Has $257,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen opened at $340.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.