First Foundation (FFWM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Foundation opened at $18.03 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.15 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $196,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 15,350 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $296,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,225. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

