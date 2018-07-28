First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

First Commonwealth Financial traded down $0.12, reaching $17.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 440,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

