First Capital (FCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

First Capital traded up $1.01, hitting $38.38, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.05. First Capital has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

