First Bancshares (FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 29,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.39. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

