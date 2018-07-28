Finisar Co. (FNSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNSR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Finisar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Finisar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Finisar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Get Finisar alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $725,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,900.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 5,451 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $93,103.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,125,202. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Finisar by 66.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Finisar traded down $0.48, reaching $16.99, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,473,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Finisar has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $310.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.93 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.