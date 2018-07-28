Financial Survey: ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) vs. Popular (BPOP)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 1 8 0 2.89

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Popular has a consensus target price of $52.94, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $281.80 million 7.92 $93.09 million $1.78 23.60 Popular $2.15 billion 2.41 $107.68 million $2.68 18.89

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 36.06% 18.67% 1.66% Popular 12.21% 5.82% 0.67%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Popular on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

