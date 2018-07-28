Financial Survey: Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) versus Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 10.21% 4.94% 2.70% Famous Dave’s of America -8.10% 11.48% 4.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 6 0 2.86 Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $16.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Famous Dave’s of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $471.46 million 1.05 $49.87 million $0.52 24.71 Famous Dave’s of America $64.60 million 0.91 -$8.12 million $0.02 325.00

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Famous Dave’s of America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

