Financial Contrast: Natural Resource Partners (NRP) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 35.10% 35.05% 6.59% Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A

28.1% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Resource Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Resource Partners presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Natural Resource Partners pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Natural Resource Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 1.02 $88.66 million $4.71 6.71 Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.26 $312.09 million N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Yanzhou Coal Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources. The company's coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Western United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. It also operates four limestone quarries, one underground limestone mine, five sand and gravel plants, two asphalt plants, and two marine terminals. The company leases coal reserves, and aggregates and industrial minerals reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities. The company also manufactures, sells, leases, and maintains mechanical and electrical equipment, including hydraulic supports, heading machines, shearers, and others. In addition, it produces and sells electricity and heat; provides railway, river, and lakes transportation services; sells construction materials; and manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, as well as sells coal mining accessories. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of coal, non-ferrous metal, and other related products; financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; entrepot trading; provision of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing, repair, and installation of cable, rubber, and electrical products; and production of steel engineering components. Additionally, it provides financial and business advisory, asset management and market information consultation, and investigation; underground mines management; mining materials testing; and equity investment fund management, foreign investment fund, and international trading services. The company is involved in the provision of property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; issuing subordinated capital notes; and developing coal technology. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Yankuang Group Co.,Ltd.

