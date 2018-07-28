Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 1,223 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO opened at $47.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.