Financial Analysis: MTS Systems (MTSC) and Cubic (CUB)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Cubic (NYSE:CUB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MTS Systems has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MTS Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cubic has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MTS Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MTS Systems and Cubic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cubic 0 2 4 0 2.67

MTS Systems currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Cubic has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given MTS Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Cubic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTS Systems and Cubic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.20 $25.08 million $2.22 23.81 Cubic $1.49 billion 1.24 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -165.24

MTS Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cubic. Cubic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTS Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Cubic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.40% 8.03% 3.05% Cubic -1.44% -1.83% -0.94%

Summary

MTS Systems beats Cubic on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

