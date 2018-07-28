FIG Partners Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $364,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,165 shares of company stock worth $6,086,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

