Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.30 ($36.82) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.10 ($23.65).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened at €6.94 ($8.16) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

