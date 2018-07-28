FedEx (FDX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping service provider an impact score of 46.3035879473111 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of FedEx opened at $240.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

