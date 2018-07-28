Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

