Federated Investors Inc (FII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Federated Investors has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federated Investors to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of FII stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

