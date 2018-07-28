Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Share Price

Press coverage about Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7432781347089 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:DM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,639. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.26%.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

