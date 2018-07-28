Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Share Price

News stories about Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adtalem Global Education earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4845879401152 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education opened at $54.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $342.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,031.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $254,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,680.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

