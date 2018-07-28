Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mattersight (MATR) Share Price

Media coverage about Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mattersight earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.6398688285874 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Mattersight traded down $0.05, reaching $2.60, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 153,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,845. Mattersight has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

MATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Mattersight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Mattersight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.70 to $3.32 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries.

