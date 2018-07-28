Fastcoin Market Capitalization Tops $428,780.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $428,780.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004744 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

