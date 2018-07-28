FairGame Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One FairGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, HADAX and OKEx. FairGame has a total market cap of $0.00 and $232,590.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.04 or 0.02963350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00781824 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035116 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00065890 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039059 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028304 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014914 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

Buying and Selling FairGame

FairGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

