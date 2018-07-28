Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.39.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $1.37, reaching $174.89, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 59,695,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,435,225. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $1,748,334.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,154,067.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 521,967 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $91,031,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

