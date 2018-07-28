Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) VP Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total value of $146,055.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $149,385.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $144,412.50.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $143,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $174.89 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.39.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

