Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188,828 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $78,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after buying an additional 2,810,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,396,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,886,000 after buying an additional 1,525,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,524,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $798,419,000 after buying an additional 1,175,756 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $174.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $10,283,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,037,590. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $206.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.39.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

