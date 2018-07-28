Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.39.

Shares of FB stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $10,283,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 156,967 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $27,260,458.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,302,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 100,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

