F.N.B.’s (FNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research note published on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. TheStreet cut F.N.B. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut F.N.B. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. traded down $0.05, reaching $12.96, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits acquired 4,070 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,568.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,700 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,836. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $145,250. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 38.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

