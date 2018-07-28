F.N.B. (FNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits acquired 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,770 shares of company stock worth $145,250. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in F.N.B. by 582.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 4,258.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

