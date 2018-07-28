EZToken Price Tops $0.14 (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One EZToken token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Qryptos. EZToken has a market cap of $1.55 million and $12,634.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EZToken has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EZToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00410075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00176834 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io . EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EZToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.