Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.06, hitting $2.30, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.92. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 843.54% and a negative return on equity of 246.01%. analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

