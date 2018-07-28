Eyenovia (EYEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Eyenovia traded down $0.02, reaching $5.97, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

