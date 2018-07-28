Extended Stay America (STAY) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

STAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 55.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

