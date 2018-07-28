Expanse (EXP) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $80,698.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00011870 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014592 BTC.
- Shift (SHIFT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015176 BTC.
- Pirl (PIRL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.
- Travelflex (TRF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Expanse Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “
Expanse Coin Trading
Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.