Expanse (EXP) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $80,698.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00011870 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000657 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

