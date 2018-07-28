ExlService (EXLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ExlService and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

ExlService traded down $1.60, hitting $60.19, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 71,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,146. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $118,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $277,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,320 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $12,675,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $10,477,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ExlService by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in ExlService by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 118,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

