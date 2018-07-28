Exelon (EXC) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Howard Weil

Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon traded down $0.07, reaching $42.20, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

