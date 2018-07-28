Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $736,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 230.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of Franklin Resources opened at $32.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase 80,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the closed-end fund to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

