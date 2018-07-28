Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $3.37 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 899,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $110,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,979 shares of company stock worth $2,037,780. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

