Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 99,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,206,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $126.20 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

