Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $170,000 in Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Stock

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Pryor Blackwell bought 13,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $205,885.44.

PUMP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

