Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded down $4.68, reaching $131.83, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

