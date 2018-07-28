Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stake Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,276 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,693,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

