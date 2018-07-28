ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.03

Media headlines about ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3307585784002 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA Bancorp traded down $0.27, reaching $15.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.38. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, CFO Allan A. Muto sold 20,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $302,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane K. Reimer sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $166,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,536 shares of company stock valued at $474,564 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.