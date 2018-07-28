Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media coverage about Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Esperion Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6308464958083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 439,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,596. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $108.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.24 per share, with a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,872,964 shares in the company, valued at $121,353,999.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.79 per share, with a total value of $2,267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,072,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,127,309.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,278,600. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

