Eros International (EROS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EROS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eros International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Eros International traded up $0.05, reaching $13.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 331,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,744. Eros International has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $672.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Eros International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

