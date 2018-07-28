ERA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $335.00 (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. ERA has a total market cap of $0.00 and $335.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERA has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003837 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00413457 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00173931 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

