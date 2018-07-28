Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Holdings Reduced by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,848 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Equity BancShares worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 527,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EQBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Equity BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares opened at $40.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Equity BancShares Inc has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

