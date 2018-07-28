Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Heartland Financial USA opened at $58.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 327,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $168,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,980. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

